PORTLAND, Ore. – It was another high production week for Central Washington senior center Samantha Bowman while Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins led the Yellowjackets to a big sweep to earn GNAC Player of the Week honors.

Bowman was named the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after averaging 21 points, 16 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in two wins to open conference play. In Thursday’s 69-56 win over Western Oregon, Bowman finished with 25 points on 11 of 17 from the field to go with 17 rebounds, three steals and an assist. Against Saint Martin’s on Saturday, Bowman finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals.

For the week, Bowman connected on 54.8% from the field and went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Wiggins was selected as the Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after he led the Yellowjackets to their first sweep of the Alaska road trip since 2019 and the first by a GNAC team since 2020. He averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in the victories.

In Thursday’s 81-77 overtime win at Alaska Anchorage, Wiggins flirted with a triple-double as he led MSUB with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He connected on 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 9 from three-point range and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Wiggins returned to score 16 points to go with two assists and two steals in Saturday’s 64-59 win at Alaska. For the week, Wiggins shot 45.8% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range while making 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

GNAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK SELECTIONS – WEEK 16

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Carrington Wiggins (Montana State Billings, G, 6-2, Sr., Flint, Mich. – Mott CC): Wiggins led Montana State Billings to a sweep of the Alaska road trip, averaging 19.5 points, four rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Wiggins just missed a triple-double in Thursday’s 81-77 overtime win at Alaska Anchorage, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He shot 53.8% from the field. In Saturday’s 64-59 win at Alaska, Wiggins connected for 16 points to go with two assists and two steals. For the week, Wiggins shot 45.8% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Also Nominated: Abdullahi Mohamed (Alaska), Da’Zhon Wyche (Alaska Anchorage), Camron McNeil (Central Washington), Gabriel Murphy (Northwest Nazarene), Tyke Thompson (Saint Martin’s), Shaw Anderson (Seattle Pacific), David Penney (Simon Fraser), Jonathan Ned (Western Washington).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Samantha Bowman (Central Washington, C, 6-3, Sr., Zillah, Wash. – Zillah): Bowman led the Wildcats to two home wins by averaging 21 points and 16 rebounds per game. Bowman opened conference play with 25 points, 17 rebounds and three steals in Thursday’s 69-56 win over Western Oregon. She returned on Saturday to finish with 17 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 74-54 win over Saint Martin’s. For the week, Bowman shot 54.8% from the field and went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while averaging 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Also Nominated: Paola Perez-Mendoza (Alaska), Vishe’ Rabb (Alaska Anchorage), Cariann Kunkel (Montana State Billings), Clare Eubanks (Northwest Nazarene), Anjel Galbraith (Saint Martin’s), Jessica Wisotzki (Simon Fraser), Cali McClave (Western Oregon), Avery Dykstra (Western Washington).