PORTLAND, Ore. – For the first time this season, a Montana State University Billings men’s basketball player won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week award, as junior guard Carrington Wiggins earned the award on Monday.

“Carrington is very deserving of this award,” MSUB head coach Mick Durham said. “He’s put together a very solid and consistent GNAC season.”

One of the GNAC’s craftiest scorers who ranks fifth in the conference at 17.9 points per game, Wiggins had three more double-digit scoring outings last week against Western Washington and Simon Fraser. Across all three games, Wiggins combined for 76 points on 27-for-36 shooting and played in 115 minutes of action.

Wiggins started off the week by leading all scorers with 28 points in MSUB’s 91-64 road win over Western Washington on Feb. 14. In the win, Wiggins basically couldn’t miss. He finished 11-for-12 from the field – which included 4-for-5 from three-point range – and his 91.7% shooting night was the third-most accurate shooting night with at least 10 field goal attempts in MSUB program history. The Flint, Mich. native made his first seven field goals of the night, had 18 first-half points and finished with a statline of 28 points, four rebounds and three assists.

In the rematch against the Vikings three days later, Wiggins once again led all scorers with 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting – including four late points at the end of regulation to force overtime, then five-straight points to open overtime. His final statline against Western Washington was 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while playing in 43 of 45 minutes.

Against Simon Fraser, Wiggins finished 6-for-8 from the field – including a perfect 3-for-3 from the field – and was MSUB’s second-leading scorer behind Damen Thacker with 17 points. Wiggins also chipped in two rebounds, three assists and two steals. His steal and breakaway dunk midway through the second half was one of the highlights of the Yellowjackets’ comeback attempt.

As it stands, Wiggins is MSUB’s leading scorer and ranks 15th in the conference at 50.9% field goal shooting. He has started in every game this season and has scored in double-figures in 22 of 25 games.

The GNAC Player of the Week award is the first of Wiggins’ career and the first time a MSUB men’s basketball player won the weekly award since Tyler Green won the award on Jan. 20, 2020.

Wiggins and the Yellowjackets (12-13, 8-7 GNAC) will play at Central Washington this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. local time. Livestream and live stat links can be found on the men’s basketball schedule page at msubsports.com.