PORTLAND, Ore. –Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah and Western Washington junior forward Brooke Walling put together a pair of standout performances in road wins that kept their teams at the top of the conference standings, earning the duo selection as the GNAC Basketball Players of the Week.

Bah was named the Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in the two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss. The record came in Saturday’s 73-52 win at Simon Fraser where Bah went 7 for 7 from long-range, tying the record for three-pointers made without a miss set by Alaska’s Brad Oleson in 2004 and equaled by Western Washington’s John Allen in 2011. Bah led all scorers in the game with 23 points, which included 8 of 12 from the field.

Bah opened the week with a 12-point performance in Thursday’s 80-76 win at Western Washington where he went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The wins helped MSUB move into sole possession of first place in the GNAC standings at 6-0 (12-4 overall).

Walling averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game with seven assists, seven blocks and six steals, leading Western Washington to earn Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors. She also connected on 53.6% of her shots from the field as the Vikings improved to 5-0 in conference play (11-1 overall) and is the only remaining undefeated women’s team in conference play.

Walling opened her week with 15 points and nine rebounds in Thursday’s 82-70 win at Central Washington. She connected on 7 of 14 from the field to go with four blocks, three steals and three assists. Walling then notched a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 86-70 win at Northwest Nazarene. She made 8 of 14 from the field and added four assists, three blocks and three steals.

GNAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK SELECTIONS – WEEK 20

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Abdul Bah (Montana State Billings, G, 6-2, Sr., Carson, Calif. – Rocky Mountain Coll.): Bah came off the bench to average 17.5 points per game and shot 52.6% from the floor, 75% from three-point range and a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to lead the Yellowjackets to two wins and sole possession of first place in the GNAC standings Bah opened with a 12-point performance in Thursday’s 80-76 win at Western Washington, which included all six of his made free throws for the week. In Saturday’s 73-52 win at Simon Fraser, Bah finished with 23 points and tied the GNAC single-game record with seven three-pointers made without a miss. He also went 8 of 12 from the field and finished with three rebounds. Also Nominated: Bryan Nguyen (Alaska), Jaedon Bradley (Alaska Anchorage), Samaad Hector (Central Washington), Ryzin Bergerson (Northwest Nazarene), Shaw Anderson (Seattle Pacific), Immanuel Oludele (Simon Fraser), BJ Kolly (Western Washington).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Brooke Walling (Western Washington, F, 6-3, Jr., Vancouver, Wash. – Fresno State Univ.): Walling led the Vikings to a pair of road wins by averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game with seven assists, seven blocks and six steals. Walling finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three assists in Thursday’s 82-70 win at Central Washington, shooting 7 of 14 from the field. She then posted a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 86-70 win at Northwest Nazarene, connecting on 8 of 14 from the field. For the week, Walling connected on 53.6% from the field. Also Nominated: Destiny Reimers (Alaska), Malie Marfli (Alaska Anchorage), Samantha Bowman (Central Washington), Cariann Kunkel (Montana State Billings), Anna Eddy (Seattle Pacific), Jessica Wisotzki (Simon Fraser).