ATLANTA – Making a top-10 appearance in the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Team Honor Roll, unveiled by the organization on Wednesday, Montana State University Billings tied for seventh place with a cumulative grade point average of 3.77.

The Yellowjackets appeared on the list, which recognizes the top-25 women’s basketball teams at each level, for the eighth time since Kevin Woodin began his tenure during the 2004-05 season. “Congratulations to our players for earning WBCA Academic top 25 team recognition,” said Woodin, who will begin his 19th season in charge of the program this winter. “I appreciate their commitment to academics over the past year. To be ranked in the top 10 in the nation out of more than 300 schools is very impressive.”

The honor comes on the heels of MSUB’s fifth Great Northwest Athletic Conference academic all-sports award, which the Yellowjackets claimed earlier this month after holding the top team GPA in the conference. Individually, the women’s basketball team had five players receive the GNAC FAR Scholar Athlete award, which is reserved for individuals who possess a GPA of 3.85 or higher.

The Yellowjackets matched the mark of William Jewell College, which also posted a 3.77 GPA throughout the course of the academic year. Fort Hays State University held the top GPA in the country, with a 3.81. MSUB was the lone school from the GNAC to be recognized in the top-25.

MSUB posted a 17-12 record during the 2021-22 campaign, and finished 10-5 in conference action to place fifth and qualify for the GNAC Championships.