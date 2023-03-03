BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Montana State University Billings women's basketball team moved one step closer to a Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships title, taking down Central Washington 75-62 to advance to the title game Saturday evening.

In a battle between the two-seed Yellowjackets (24-6, 14-4 GNAC) and the three-seed Wildcats (21-8, 12-6 GNAC), the two squads would play a close first half, heading into the halftime break tied before an impressive second half from MSUB would give the 'Jacket's the victory, advancing them on to the GNAC Championship final tomorrow night.

"It was a great game tonight," said Yellowjackets head coach Kevin Woodin . "I thought we got some of the shots we wanted. We talked about being aggressive both offensively and defensively, I thought we did just that. I am so proud of my team. We are looking forward to tomorrow and playing in the championship."

Aspen Giese collected her second 20 point effort in Carver Gym this season, scoring 20 to go with eight rebounds and three assists. Giese shot 8-17 from the field, really heating up in the second half. Taryn Shelley came off the bench to score 17 points, with six rebounds and a block, as she faced off against Samantha Bowman, the GNAC Player of the Year. Kortney Nelson and Cariann Kunkel each chipped in ten points, going a combined 10-11 from the free throw line. Nelson added three rebounds, to go with team high four assist and two steals, while Kunkel had five boards and three assists. Shayla Montague had nine points, and Danielle Zahn had four.

"We really shared the ball well," Woodin said. Aspen and Taryn hit some big shots for us, but I thought we passed the ball very well as a team, got some separation in the second half and held on at the end."

The Yellowjackets and Wildcats played each other even in the first half, despite Central Washington leading for 12:49 of the first 20 minutes. Neither team led by more than five, with six ties and three lead changes. While Central Washington's top notch offense shot 44.4 percent from the field, better than the 32.4% by the Yellowjackets, MSUB forced 11 turnovers, turning those mistakes into 14 points. The 'Jackets did a good job of limiting Samantha Bowman, the GNAC's Player of the Year on offense, holding her to just seven points.

"We know that you can't stop Samantha, she's going to get her looks and can score from so many different places. We just wanted to make sure she was working really hard for them.

In the third quarter, MSUB was able to get some sustained offensive momentum going, shooting 47.1 from the field and knocking down a trio of three pointers. After not scoring in the first quarter, Kunkel was able to score seven, while Shelley went toe-to-toe with Bowman in the post. The Wildcats would make a late run to return things to a one score game twice before the end of the quarter, but the 'Jackets held strong, with big shots from Natalie Andreas and Kunkel giving the 'Jackets a 49-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

And the final ten minutes would be almost perfect for the 'Jackets. They would hold the GNAC's best offense to just 36.7% in the second half, and grow their lead to as much as 16, with Giese, Shelley, and Montague hitting big threes down the stretch to help MSUB see out the game comfortably.

We came out with the right mentality in the second half," said Woodin. We got out to a little bit of a lead, and then didn't let up. I thought we guarded very well as a team, and in the second half limited them to one shot a lot, which was key."

Bowman ended with 18 points and 16 rebounds in the game. Valerie "Sunshine" Huerta had 19, with four rebounds and an assist, while Asher Cai had 18. Besides those three, the 'Jackets held the Wildcat's other players to just seven additional points, and outshot Central Washington 42.2% to 40.4%.

THE BUZZ: Giese was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Game… This is the 'Jackets second ever appearance in the GNAC Championship final, and first since 2012, where the Yellowjackets won the GNAC Championship.

UP NEXT: The Yellowjackets will take on the winner of the Western Washington vs Seattle Pacific matchup in the GNAC Championship final tomorrow, March 4, at 7:30 PM (8:30 MST). Live video will be available here, and live statistics will be available here.