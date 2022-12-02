ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Montana State University billings women’s basketball team concluded their weeklong trip in Alaska by defeating the #11 ranked University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves 68-61 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at the Alaska Airlines Center.

In the finale of the Yellowjackets’ four consecutive games played in Alaska, MSUB (8-1, 2-0 GNAC) came out with an early offensive explosion, scoring 20 points in each of the first two quarters of the game. The ‘Jackets used their hot shooting to grow a 15-point lead at halftime, where they were able to comfortably see out the game from there, handing Anchorage (5-1, 0-1 GNAC) their first loss of the season. “It was a great team win tonight, and I was really proud of our players,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “We got off to a good start, and played a really good first half. Give Anchorage a lot of credit, and they really buckled down in the third quarter,” Woodin said. “We missed some shots we needed to make, but all the credit goes to our players tonight for persevering. We had some foul trouble and a couple of injuries during the game, and we had to finish with some new players on the court. But they found a way to win.”

Dyauni Boyce and Kortney Nelson tied for a team high 12 points in the game. Boyce also collected 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, while Nelson had seven boards to go with three assists. Skylar Patton was right behind them, scoring 11 points, while Shayla Montague and Cariann Kunkel each had nine. The Yellowjackets found early success due to their hot shooting. Four different players hit multiple three pointers, and the team shot over 40 percent in the first half. The ‘Jackets continued to take advantage of their free throws too, putting 15 of 18 in to move their percentage as a team this season to 75 percent. “Alisha had us well-prepared for this game, and the 3-point line was critical to our success tonight,” Woodin said. “We talked about trying to out-play them at the 3-point line because they are very good at that, and I thought our defense on the perimeter was good. We also got to the foul line, especially late, and to make 15 of 18 was a key part of our win.”

The ’Jackets jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, holding the Seawolves to a shooting percentage of 17 in the early going. And after matching their offensive output in the following quarter, the team felt comfortable going into halftime. MSUB led the whole way in the game, and dominated on the boards, outrebounding the home team 46-32.

While the Seawolves made some good adjustments in the second half, making over half their shots the rest of the way and making the game more competitive at the end, it would be too little too late for the hosts.

The win tonight was the finishing touches on a statement week for the Yellowjackets, who responded to their first loss of the season against Black Hills State by winning their next four games, all away from home. MSUB outscored their opponents they played in Alaska by a combined score of 270-223. “Overall it was a tough road trip physically to be up here for nine days, but I was real proud of our team for sticking together,” Woodin said on the 4-0 trip to Alaska. “To go 4-0 and win two league games is a feather in their cap. I am real proud of our team and we are looking forward to getting back home.”

THE BUZZ: Patton was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Game…the ‘Jackets have an all-time record of 28-38 against the Seawolves, and have won their last three games against them…MSUB won three straight games against Alaska Anchorage for the first time since March 3, 2001-Dec. 19, 2003…it was the first time MSUB won consecutive road games in Anchorage since the previous three-game winning streak as well…it was the first time UAA has lost consecutive home games to the same opponent since it lost to Simon Fraser on Feb. 27, 2016 and on March 11, 2017.

UP NEXT: The Yellowjackets face a different kind of challenge in their next game, where they return home to face their in-town rivals Rocky Mountain College at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Thursday, December 7 at 7 p.m.