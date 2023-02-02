BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team continued their winning run, downing Western Oregon University 76-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.

“Tonight, was an important win for us.” Said Yellowjackets head coach Kevin Woodin. “It was a great team win, one we really had to earn.”

The Yellowjackets (19-4, 10-2 GNAC) celebrated their annual pink night in style, downing the visiting Wolves (9-10, 3-8 GNAC) to push their winning streak to eight consecutive games. After overcoming a slow start, the ‘Jackets took the lead in the second quarter, and overcame the Wolves comeback attempts in the third to run away with things in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wolves 15-3 in the final period of play.

Taryn Shelley scored a season high 19 points to lead the Yellowjackets to victory. Shelley has now scored 1,407 points in her career as a Yellowjacket, tenth in program history. “Taryn’s scoring was big for us, especially in the first half.” Coach Woodin commented.

Kortney Nelson scored 16, nearly earning a double-double with nine rebounds and five assists. Dyauni Boyce had 13 points, with six boards and assists each. “I loved that Dyauni and Kortney played great all around games,” Woodin said. “They helped us out in every aspect.”

Aspen Giese finished with 13 as well, with four rebounds, and two steals. It was a well-rounded display for a deep MSUB roster: seven players scored, and seven likewise finished with an assist. “We found a good balance offensively between scoring inside and outside. We played consistently all night, scoring at least 15 in every quarter.”

The Yellowjackets had to overcome a cold stretch immediately as the game started, not hitting their first basket until 6:21 in the first quarter. But the ‘Jackets have proven this season that they can win in a variety of ways, and the recipe for success in the first quarter was toughness. They forced their way back into the matchup by tightening up on the boards, and playing aggressive defense. MSUB forced six Western Oregon turnovers in the first quarter and drawing a pair of offensive fouls. They did this while sitting most their starters, letting the reserves get into a rhythm. “I thought our bench really helped us early.” Woodin said. “We didn’t get off to a great start, but multiple players came in and got us right back into the game.”

They would be rewarded for those efforts on the offensive end, where things began to click late in the first. The ‘Jackets finished the opening quarter with a pair of threes in the last minute to take the lead, and upped their efforts in the second quarter, shooting 57.1% from the field. Ten of the MSUB’s 17 points in the second came from Shelley. She was impossible to stop in the post, scoring down low in a variety of ways, and opening things up for teammates on the perimeter. Western Oregon wouldn’t simply roll over however, staying close by outrebounding the ‘Jackets 22-15 across the first two quarters. When the buzzer rang for halftime, MSUB would find themselves up 36-30, looking to grow their lead against the visiting Wolves.

The visitors would pull it back close in the third quarter, using a combination of three point shooting and backdoor cuts to move the score to within one. The Yellowjackets would hold them off though, and a pair of late baskets by Giese would push the score back to seven by the beginnings of the fourth quarter. “Aspen’s threes were crucial for us.” Said Woodin. “To get that lead going was huge.” Giese’s subsequent three to open the fourth quarter to push the lead to ten, and the ‘Jackets wouldn’t let the Wolves get close again, holding WOU to just three points in the fourth quarter as they made their way to victory.

“The final score wasn’t indicative how close this game was.” Said Woodin. “I give Western Oregon a lot of credit: they really battled hard. They amped up their offense to make a run at us, especially in the third quarter. But I liked the way we were able to keep our lead for most of the night. And to hold them to just three points in the fourth quarter was crucial to our victory.”

Cali McClave finished with 18 points and five assists for WOU. Ana McClave led the Wolves in rebounds with seven, scoring eight points, while Princy Paahhi-Caulk finished with ten points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

THE BUZZ: Nelson was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Day… Shelley’s next closest competitor on the all-time scoring list is Sherry McQueen, who sits with 1,452 points for her career… The ‘Jackets are now 31-9 all-time against Western Oregon, sweeping the season series between the two teams.

UP NEXT: The Yellowjackets play next Saturday, February 4 against Saint Martin’s University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:15 PM at Alterowitz Gym. At halftime of that game, the four members of Montana State University Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction 2023 class will be honored, including former player and current assistant coach Janiel (Olsen) Begger. Live video for the game will be available here and live statistics will be available here.