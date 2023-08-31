BILLINGS, Mont. – In their final game before the start of regular season play, the Montana State University Billings women's soccer finished their preseason in style, taking down Rocky Mountain College in the team's second meeting of the season.

Playing on Rocky's home turf, the Yellowjackets looked right at home from the first whistle, outshooting the Battlin Bears 19-5, and 14-2 in shots on target, while the MSUB goalkeepers were only forced into making a single save the entire game.

Jackie Sharpe finished with two goals for MSUB, with both coming from outside the box. The junior forward took six shots in the game, putting four of them on target. Jillian Hust would score once, with all four of her shots in the game being on frame. Freshman Kaari Little would have three shots, with two on goal, while Taylor Gertsch , Mackenzie Carnell , Vivien Guese , and Ave Roberts each managed to place a shot on goal.

It would take MSUB just under 12 minutes to open the scoring, when Little played a ball perfectly between the Battlin Bear's back line, which was ran on to by a sprinting Hust. The Billings native took one touch, before dinking it past the keeper to give the Yellowjacket's an early advantage it. The Jackets would double their lead just ten minutes later, when Hust would center the ball to Jackie Sharpe , who would work the ball onto her left foot before firing a rocket from outside the box into the top left corner.