BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University.

The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.

The women were up next, and after MSUB went on a run to open the half, NNU went on a run of their own to close the gap.

The two teams went into halftime tied, and that was the theme for the rest of the game.

Cami Knishka had 17 points for the Nighthawks and Jordan Pinson had 16.

Aspen Giese finished her night with 18 points and shot just under 67% from beyond the arc. Cariann Kunkel finished her night with 16 points.

The teams went back and forth, but it was Pinson's layup with five seconds left that won the game for the Nighthawks 80-79.