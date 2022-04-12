BILLINGS - The Montana State University Billings home softball games against Saint Martin's originally scheduled for April 15-16 have been moved to April 14-15 in Missoula in Missoula, according to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference office.

A snowstorm in Billings made the field conditions at Avitus Group Stadium unplayable. Instead, the four-game series will be played at the University of Montana's Grizzly Softball Field, starting on Thursday with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday's doubleheader, which will double as Senior Day, begins at 12 p.m.

The Yellowjackets (11-28, 4-12 GNAC) will still be the designated home team on the neutral site. The Saints (21-14, 9-3 GNAC) come into the series in a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings and are on a two-game winning streak.