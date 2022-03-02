MSUB Softball's home series against Simon Fraser canceled

BILLINGS, Mont. – Due to current field conditions and projected weather for this weekend, the Montana State University Billings softball team’s four-game series against Simon Fraser this Saturday and Sunday has been canceled.

No makeup date has been determined at this time.

The Yellowjackets will hit the road on March 11-12 for a four-game series at Central Washington. MSUB’s home opener will now be against Western Washington on March 26-27; the first doubleheader of that series starts at 1 p.m. on March 26. Livestream and live stat links can be found on the softball team’s schedule page at msubsports.com.