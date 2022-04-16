MISSOULA- An ill-timed April snowstorm in Billings forced the MSU-Billings softball team to play their final home series in Missoula this week.

"I tried to warn them early on of like, hey a snowstorm is coming into Billings, I don't think our field is going to be playable for like two weeks based on how much snow came and how cold it is," said MSUB head coach Lisa McKinney.

Taking part in a "Senior Day" in another program's stadium certainly wasn't ideal for the Yellowjackets, but the team said they were grateful to be able to play the series.

MSUB played St. Martin's in a pair of doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday and fell to the Saints in the series. Still, the unusual circumstances create a memory the team will always have .

Head Coach Lisa McKinney said for a group of seniors who have been through so much in the last four or five years, this was just another obstacle thrown their way that they handled.

"They did a really great job of just adjusting and like I'm really thankful for the parents of the seniors who were able to make changes to their arrangements as well. So, I was really glad they could come with us too," McKinney said.

For hometown player Brittanee Fisher, she said playing her final series in Billings was something she was looking forward to.

"It was hard not having our usual Billings fans here to watch us, and have that same sort of game atmosphere but again more than grateful to just be able to get these games in," Fisher said.

The 'Jackets will wrap up the regular season next weekend in Canada when they take on Simon Fraser.