BILLINGS- MSUB softball has not qualified for the postseason since 2015, the last time the program also won a conference championship.

That year is the lone appearance for the Yellowjackets in the GNAC Championships, something this year's group is determined to change.

"I mean we talk about it a lot and I talk to some alumni who had gone to GNACs and they say it's been an incredible experience. So, we push every single day for it, and I think we have a good chance this year, but every day is important and every game matters," said junior third baseman Marin Penney.

Top four teams in the conference advance to the postseason tournament in two weeks. MSU-Billings currently sits in fourth with an 8-8 conference record. Just behind them in fifth is Western Washington, who also has eight wins in the GNAC.

This weekend, the Yellowjackets will travel to Bellingham to play a four-game series with the Vikings, a weekend that could determine their postseason fate.

"It's really important to me. Being here five years, we've had kind of a bumpy road with a lot of things, but it means a ton to the team," said senior pitcher Alyssa Etheridge. "We've worked so hard to get there and if we just play how we know how to play the next couple weekends, I think we have a really good shot at it."

Billings native and sophomore shortstop Lauren Blaschak said it's a special opportunity to bring success to her hometown program. Blaschak was a standout at Billings West.

"It means a lot to hopefully bring some success to this team, just being from here and knowing I have that talent and what it takes to bring to this program," she said. "Especially with some of my other teammates who have followed along with me and created their own journey here in hopes to improve the program and make it to GNACs this year."