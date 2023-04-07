MSUB Scores program-high 30 runs in game one of Friday doubleheader

BILLINGS--The MSUB baseball team had talked about wanting to rebound from their recent road losses as they kicked off this weekend's homestand.

Rebound they did, as they beat Colorado Christian University 30-6 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

The 'Jackets recorded 24 hits and didn't commit a single error.

They swung hot bats in the first inning, bringing home six runs. They scored at least one run in every inning up until the sixth, including a whopping 11 run fifth.

Carson Green was 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBI, and Hayden Foltz had five RBI.

MSUB lost game two of the doubleheader 6-2.

The Jackets take on the Cougars Saturday at noon and 3pm.