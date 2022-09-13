BILLINGS- When MSU-Billings hired Aaron Champenoy as the school's next head soccer coach, he brought with him championship pedigree.

In 2016, Champenoy was named the NAIA Coach of the Year after leading Hastings College to the national championship, capping off an unbeaten season at 24-0-1. Job one for the new skipper, bring that winning mentality to the 'Jackets this fall.

"You know I approach every game with the mentality that we need to win. That's our expectation every day in training. If we want to be champions, we have to train like champions. There's no better way than to play great competition... we're going to go out there with the mentality every time that we're going to win," said Champenoy.

Winning in the GNAC isn't easy with national powers like Simon Fraser and Seattle Pacific ruling the league in recent years. Sophomore middle fielder Valdemar Fogt from Sweden said fans can expect a different style of play from MSUB this season.

"You can expect to see some fighters on the field while still seeing some nice soccer, I could say beautiful soccer sometimes and just winning is the ultimate goal and focusing on the process that leads up to that," Fogt said.

Unlike any sport, college soccer brings together players from across the globe, bringing a roster together with different languages and cultures. Blending together isn't always easy for a head coach, but necessary to win at the college level.

"I think that's one of the coolest things about college soccer is the diversity of the group. We have a good balance of newcomers, returners, international, local, domestic guys and finding ways to respect everybody's role within the team and what they add to the team," said Champenoy. "So, just taking the best of what everybody can give and trying to see how those special traits add to the team."

After seven years away from the bench to work at an administrative level, Champenoy is back on the pitch, ready to begin his tenure in the Magic City.

"Super excited to be back on the field with the guys and be back in my comfort zone, it's right in my wheelhouse on the field and working with the guy's day in and day out is what I love to do so. I'm super excited to be with them and the guys are starting to buy into the changes and looking forward to it."

GNAC conference play begins on September 22 with a tough test against Simon Fraser at Yellowjacket Soccer Field.