BILLINGS--The MSUB men's basketball team is undefeated so far in conference play. Thursday night, they face off against Saint Martin's University in a matchup for first place in the GNAC, and the Yellowjackets are hoping their momentum continues.
MSUB men's basketball head coach Mick Durham has been around the game a long time. From Three Forks to Montana State as a player, a head coach for the Cats, Alaska Fairbanks and now MSU-Billings, father time has clicked off a career spanning four decades.
Despite all that, even coach Durham did not see the start to GNAC conference play coming. His team is 6-0 in league, and four of those wins came on the road.
"I knew our first four out of six in GNAC were on the road, so to go win four GNAC games on the road already, I probably wouldn't have thought we could've done that, especially with the Alaska trip," Durham said.
Thursday night is a big one on the schedule. Defending league champion St. Martin's rolls into town with its 5-0 conference record. The Saints are 13-2 overall. One game does not define a season, but it could set the tone.
"Win or lose, as long as we just go out there and compete, St Martin's is a good team, but we are too," senior guard Carrington Wiggins said.
"Every game is big for us, but this is a big game for us because we know they're a really good program, we're a really good program, and we want to be first," senior guard Abdul Bah said.
It sounds trite to say that this group all gets along, but in this case, it's real and genuine. Team chemistry always factors into a successful program and right now, this is a group that enjoys each other's company both on and off the court.
"We're brothers, and we hang a lot, like when we go to dinner, we hang around each other a lot, and it just brings that fun on the court and off the court, so we trust each other," Bah said.
"We have a great group of guys, everybody gets along with each other, and I think that's a real reason why we've been winning," Wiggins said.
"I'm having fun, winning helps!" Durham said with a laugh. "Winning helps, but I'm still tired."
The battle for first place in the GNAC is on the line Thursday at Shorty's House. Saturday, it's Western Oregon. Two home games that could see the Jackets owning the top spot in league at the halfway point of the season.