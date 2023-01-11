BILLINGS--The MSUB men's basketball team is undefeated so far in conference play. Thursday night, they face off against Saint Martin's University in a matchup for first place in the GNAC, and the Yellowjackets are hoping their momentum continues.

MSUB men's basketball head coach Mick Durham has been around the game a long time. From Three Forks to Montana State as a player, a head coach for the Cats, Alaska Fairbanks and now MSU-Billings, father time has clicked off a career spanning four decades.

Despite all that, even coach Durham did not see the start to GNAC conference play coming. His team is 6-0 in league, and four of those wins came on the road.