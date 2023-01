BILLINGS--The MSUB women sat at 4-2 in the GNAC conference coming into Saturday's contest, hoping to extend their winning streak to three games against Seattle Pacific, and the men are hoped to keep their perfect 7-0 GNAC record intact against Western Oregon.

The women were up first, and the first quarter belonged to the Falcons.

But the Lady Jackets caught up in the second quarter behind Aspen Giese and Kariann Kunkel's 12 points each.

MSUB scored 41 points in the second half and rolled to a 66-49 win.

The men kept it close in the first half behind Abdul Bah's 18 points.

Emmanuel Ajanaku had a couple of dunks late in the first half, and the men remained perfect in conference play with a 68-59 win.