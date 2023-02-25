BILLINGS- Both the MSU-Billings men and women suffered disappointing losses to Alaska Anchorage in the final games of the regular season on Saturday night.

The men were looking to clinch a share of the GNAC regular season title with a win. A win would give them their first share of any conference championship since the 2001-2002 season.

Instead, MSUB trailed Anchorage for the majority of the game as they lost 61-70. Carrington Wiggins led MSUB with 19 points.

St. Martin's clinched the GNAC regular season title and will be the top seed in the upcoming GNAC Championships. MSUB will have the #2 seed for the tournament starting on Thursday. The Yellowjackets finish the regular season 20-8, making it their first 20-win season since 2005-2006.

The MSUB women were locked in with the #2 seed for the GNAC Championships regardless of Saturday's outcome. Western Washington owns the top seed.

'Jackets jumped on the Seawolves and led 8-0 early, and 12-4 after the first quarter. Anchorage then outscored MSUB by nine in the second quarter and never trailed again, beating MSUB 65-58. Aspen Giese led the 'Jackets with 15 points.