BILLINGS--Thursday night brought a GNAC doubleheader to Shorty's Place. Both the MSUB men's and women's teams are sitting at 13-3 and second place in the GNAC and looking to bounce back from a loss last weekend.

The men were up first, and MSUB got out to a hot start at the beginning of the quarter, but by the end of the half, Alaska Fairbanks only trailed by six.

The Nanooks outscored the Jackets 33-28 in the second half, but MSUB held on to their lead just barely, winning on a three-pointer from Bilal Shabazz with three seconds remaining.

Shabazz led MSUB with 19 points and tallied his ninth double-double of the season with ten rebounds. Carrington Wiggins followed close behind with 18 points.

The women were up next, trying to bounce back from their first loss of 2023 last weekend. Before that, their last loss had come on December 31.

The teams were tied after the first quarter, but in the second quarter, Aspen Geise found her rhythm shooting. She finished the night with 18 points to lead the Lady Jackets.

They outscored the Lady Nanooks 20-12 in the second quarter, and continued to widen their lead in the second half.

Shayla Montague finished her night with 17 points and MSUB rolled to an 84-58 win.