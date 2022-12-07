BILLINGS--Montana State University Billings came into tonight's exhibition matchup with the Argos 6-2 on the season, hosting a Providence squad trying to rebound after losing three of their last four matchups.

The teams went into the half tied at 41, but the Yellowjackets quickly found their offensive rhythm. Carrington Wiggins had 21 points for the Yellowjackets, one of five players in double digit points.

Wiggins shot 50% both from the field and from three, and as a team, the Yellowjackets shot just over 85% from three in the second half, and just under 70% in the game.

MSUB bests the Argos 96-76.