BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team pulled off a close victory over Simon Fraser University, defeating the Red Leafs 59-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.

The ‘Jackets (17-5, 11-1 GNAC) won by a single basket for the third consecutive game, while the Red Leafs (6-16, 1-11 GNAC) dropped their sixth game in a row. Simon Fraser made a massive second half rally, going from down 18 five minutes in to the second half to bringing the game within tying distance late. But MSUB were able to see off the comeback attempt to win their third game in a row.

Carrington Wiggins led the way with 22 points, going 9-13 from the field and 3-4 from three. Bilal Shabazz scored 13, collecting five rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals along the way. His four assists tied for the team high with Jalen Tot. Emmanuel Ajanaku scored ten points, on perfect 5-5 shooting, leading the ‘Jackets in rebounds with seven, and a trio of assists. Off the bench, Abdul Bah scored nine points and Jimmy Brown had four with five rebounds. The ‘Jackets shot 46.2% from the field, slightly better than the Red Leaf’s 44.2%. The teams were close in almost every single category, fittingly so in a game that came down to the final possession.

After letting Simon Fraser start the game on a 6-0 run, the ‘Jackets quickly battled back, with Wiggins scoring eight points in two minutes. From there, it sparked a tightly contested first half, where the teams struggled to gain separation from one another. But MSUB finished the half on a tear, pulling from up four to up nine in the closing minutes of the first.

The ‘Jackets kept their foot on the pedal to begin the second half too, quickly jumping out to a 42-24 lead with 15:49 on the clock. But the ‘Jackets offense cooled off from there, allowing the Red Leafs an opportunity to sneak back into the game. While MSUB struggled to string made shots together, SFU were scoring steadily, cutting into the Yellowjacket lead. With just minutes remaining, the visitors had put the ‘Jackets on the ropes, when a Red Leaf three pointer cut the lead to just two with five minutes remaining.

But the Yellowjackets were able to get it together late. Two late buckets by Bah would prove to be just enough to keep the ‘Jackets in the lead. Simon Fraser was unable to get a final shot off due to Shabazz’s stellar defense, and the Yellowjackets found a way to win another close game.

Elliot Dimaculangan led Simon Fraser in scoring with 12 points, with David Penney and Immanuel Oludele right behind him with 11. Oludele also had five steals for the Red Leafs. Jahmal Wright had a team high seven rebounds and two blocks.

THE BUZZ: Wiggins was selected the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Game… He has scored over 20 points in five of his last seven games… Shabazz has made seven blocks in his last two game, and has six games with multiple blocks this season…

