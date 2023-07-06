MSUB golf opens new indoor practice facility

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two years ago, what was once a dream is now a reality as Yellowjacket Golf officially opened its new indoor practice facility and first permanent on-campus home for either team earlier this month with a small gathering of staff and supporters.

Located in a remodeled racquetball court on the first floor in the PE Building, home of Alterowitz Gym, the over $50,000+ project was the brainchild of former Head Coach (and alum) Jeff Allen. It was completed through the help of over 200+ supporters of Yellowjacket Golf over the two-year campaign, with lead gifts from Scheels Billings and First Montana Title.

The fully turfed space includes a state-of-the-art Foresight Sports system that will allow the teams to practice inside year-round. Before, their only option was to golf outside at their home course, Lake Hills, which is just a short drive from campus. "This is a huge advancement for not only our men's and women's golf programs but our department in general. To be able to provide a quality facility for our student-athletes to develop is a step in the right direction. I would like to thank Coach Allen, Coach Buie and Nick Schmidt for leading and championing this project, and I would also like to thank all of our donors for turning this dream into a reality," said Director of Athletics Michael Bazemore.

"This is a game changer for our programs,' said current Yellowjacket Golf Head Coach Adam Buie, "it will allow us to still stay on top of our game during the winter off-season when it's next to impossible for us to play outside. This new addition will also help for recruiting and retaining top-level talent for both of our golf teams."

"Without the support of the over 200+ donors and generous support of Scheels Billings and First Montana Title, this project may not have been able to be realized as quickly as it was. It's a testament to vast support in the Billings community for MSUB and Yellowjacket Athletics," said Assistant Athletic Director for External Relations Nick Schmidt. "We thank you all…you have made a dramatic impact in the lives of our golfers and future Yellowjacket Golfers for years to come."