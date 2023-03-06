MSUB basketball teams proud, excited to qualify for NCAA Division II tournament

BILLINGS- It was 'Selection Sunday' for MSU-Billings on Sunday night as both teams watched to see if they would qualify for the NCAA Division II tournament.

For the first time since 2002, both programs heard their names called as the Yellowjackets advance to play in the Western Regional Tournament in California.

The GNAC Championship wrapped up on Saturday with the women falling to Western Washington in the title game in a clash between two nationally ranked programs.

The Lady 'Jackets received the #4 seed and will face #5 Cal-State Los Angeles on March 10 at 5:00 PM (PST) in Carson, California. This is the first time the women are in the national tournament since their run to the Elite Eight in 2018.

"You know we've been working all year for these moments so I think we will be ready and we're all really excited. It's a great group of girls and we've become really close these last three years so it's just awesome to be able to go out with them," said senior forward Cariann Kunkel.

Last year the Yellowjackets waited on Selection Sunday, only to never hear their name called. This year, they're in, and ready for the opportunity.

"I think we're all just really proud of each other. I think we've already had so much success with this team but want more obviously and we just want to keep going," said junior guard Shayla Montague. "No one on this team has been to the tournament so that's kind of a motivation and we're just really looking forward to it." The MSU-Billings men received the #7 seed and will face #2 Cal-State Bernardino at 2:30 (PST) in San Diego, California. This is the first time the program has qualified for the NCAA tournament since 2012.

MSUB's historic season in which they reached 20 wins for the first time since 2006, has hit a rough patch as of late. The Yellowjackets have suffered back-to-back losses, including a loss in the semifinals to Northwest Nazarene where the team scored just 38 points. Still, MSUB got into the tournament with an at-large bid and get a chance to play in March. "It's a really big accomplishment for us. At the beginning of the year, we said we wanted to win two championships, obviously we didn't get that but we still have a chance to win one," said guard Abdul Bah. "It's just a great feeling to be playing in March. A lot of teams can't say that. We beat a lot of good teams and we've taken some unfortunate losses, but we made it this far and we're here for a reason." MSUB senior guard Abdul Bah said getting baskets right now is a lot harder, but the team needs to make shots and stay together. Bah said their accomplishments during the season helped get them to the postseason and they still have a chance to achieve their goals.