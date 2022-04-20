BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings baseball team is schedule to face off against Saint Martin’s University in a four-game Great Northwest Athletic Conference series which opens on Thursday.

This Weeks Schedule

Thursday, April 21 – 5:30 p.m. doubleheader

Friday, April 22 – 2 p.m. doubleheader

The Yellowjackets (20-18, 11-9 GNAC) are set to play both days at Dehler Park. Live video will be available online here, and live statistics will be available online here. Tickets are $5 for general admission, with free admittance for MSUB students and staff, and children in sixth grade or under. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. Stay tuned to the Yellowjackets baseball Twitter page and the baseball schedule page online for any changes due to inclement weather.

The Yellowjackets are coming off a week with no games. That rest could be valuable as the ‘Jackets head towards the home stretch of the season. “I loved the work our guys put in during the bye week to prepare mentally and physically to finish the season strong,” said Yellowjackets head coach Derrick Waddoups. “I feel we are in a good place and that are guys are ready for the stretch run.”

In their last series, MSUB faced off against Western Oregon University, splitting that series after winning both games on day one, and dropping the final two games of the series. Both games the ‘Jackets won were ended by walk-off hits from infielder Tyler Godfrey. The Yellowjackets are hoping to capture some of that magic again as they play host to the Saint Martin’s University Saints.

“We are excited to be back in action this weekend with Saint Martins,” said Waddoups. “They have been playing good baseball and played us tough in the first round. They have some quality arms that will give us a good challenge, and their offense is scrappy and will put the ball in play. It will be a good series for us to return to GNAC play.”

With three weeks left until the end of conference play, the Yellowjackets currently sit in third place in the GNAC. Saint Martin’s sits in fourth place, three games behind. A series win is paramount for both teams, who have a fantastic opportunity to catch up to teams ahead of them in the standings.

“The SMU series will come down to who controls the baseball the best,” said Waddoups. “Looking at our games with them and other teams throughout the season, the freebie war has dictated the games. As with anyone in the GNAC, they are good enough to beat you, so you must control the baseball and play quality games.”

GODFREY’S CLUTCH HITTING: The two walk-off hits collected by Tyler Godfrey were just the highlights from what was one of the best series of his career. The freshman went a combined 6-for-14 across all four games against Western Oregon, with seven RBIs and his second career home run. Entering the series against Saint Martin’s, Godfrey has a .306 batting average, with two home runs and 18 RBIs on the season.

GREEN LEADS IT OFF: Junior Carson Green has been the ‘Jackets leadoff hitter all season, and for good reason. Green possesses a .324 batting average, with five home runs and 27 RBIs on the season, to go with a team leading six stolen bases. The outfielder has solidified himself as one of the lead offensive threats in a deep Yellowjackets lineup.

DULICH TOPS GNAC: Freshman Cooper Dulich has been one of many freshmen making an impact in the Yellowjackets’ lineup this season. Dulich currently leads both the Yellowjackets and the GNAC in batting average, with a .362 line in 34 games played. Along with two home runs and 26 RBIs, Dulich has been a force to reckon with all season.

FOLTZ PERFORMS WELL: Junior Hayden Foltz collected six hits against Western Oregon, driving in four runs and scoring six runs. Foltz carriers a seven-game hitting streak into the Saint Martin’s series and will look to add to his team leading 34 RBIs.

HOULIHAN PITCHES WELL: Sophomore starting pitcher Matthew Houlihan has raised his game to the next level this season for the Yellowjackets as he continues a standout season. Houlihan has thrown six consecutive solid starts, and now leads all Yellowjackets starting pitchers in ERA at 5.06.

BARKLEY CHASES RECORDS: All season, senior pitcher Dylan Barkley has been continually climbing the all-time pitching records for the Yellowjackets. He currently ranks fourth in wins and strikeouts, and sixth in innings pitched. He has an opportunity to move higher in two of those categories against Saint Martin’s. Barkley is 3.2 innings from moving into fifth all time for innings pitched, and a win would move him into a tie for third all time.

BULLPEN SUCCESS: The two walk-off wins last series would not have been possible without successful relief pitching from the Yellowjackets’ bullpen. Blake Rainey and Tyler Elliott both entered the games late, each allowing only one run and helping to keep the ‘Jackets in a position to win. Those two have led a group of relievers who will be big down the stretch for MSUB.

Saint Martin’s University Saints

2022 Record: 13-24, (8-12 GNAC)

Head Coach: Kelly Gau (fourth season)

First Season Series: MSUB 3, SMU 1 (March 19-20 in Yelm, WA)

The Saint Martin’s University Saints enter the series coming off an upset series victory against GNAC leaders Northwest Nazarene. The Saints stand at fourth in the GNAC, with an opportunity to make up ground against MSUB. The Saints have gone .500 in their last two series (8-8) but have figured out a successful formula to keeping it close against the top two teams in the GNAC.

The Saint hitters this season have been led by Aaron Renaud. The junior leads the team in most of their hitting categories, with a .322 batting average, six home runs and 18 RBIs. Behind him, contributions have come from players like Reid Little (team leading 20 RBIs), Ryne Oshiro (one home run, 12 RBIs), and Cody Chavis (11 RBIs, five steals).

Pitching wise, starter Justice Yamashita has been one of the top starters in the GNAC. His five wins lead the team, as do his 53 strikeouts and 50 innings pitched. A 2.52 ERA ranks first among starters, followed by Finnley Butler’s 4.10 mark. Out of the bullpen, relievers Ryan Driscoll and Aaron Nease have stood out, with 2.14 and 3.00 ERAs, respectively.

The Series: The Yellowjackets have an all-time record of 59-52-1 against Saint Martin’s. MSUB have won the previous three series against the Saints.