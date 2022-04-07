BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings baseball team is set to face off against Western Oregon University in a four-game Great Northwest Athletic Conference series beginning Friday.

This Week’s Schedule

Friday, April 8 – 1 p.m. doubleheader

Saturday, April 9 – noon doubleheader

The Yellowjackets (18-16, 9-7 GNAC) are set to play both days at Dehler Park. Live video will be available online here, and live statistics will be available online here. Tickets are $5 for general admission, with free admittance for MSUB students and staff, and children in sixth grade or under. Tickets may be purchased at the gate.

The ‘Jackets are coming off a 3-1 series victory on the road against Central Washington University. Despite a blowout loss in game one of the series, MSUB responded well by winning the next three games in Ellensburg. “I loved the grit and resilience our team showed this past weekend being able to bounce back after the game one defeat,” said Yellowjackets head coach Derek Waddoups. “Our offense really stepped up and performed with two comeback wins on Saturday as well. Anytime we can get a series win on the road it is a plus.”

Both teams hit the ball well, with each having a game where they would score over 20 runs. But it was the ‘Jacket pitching that managed to step up when it needed to, with stronger performances in the later games to help reverse the first outing.

With that crucial series win, MSUB kept pace in the GNAC standings. The Yellowjackets currently sit in third place, just one game behind this weekend’s opponent Western Oregon, and two behind conference leaders Northwest Nazarene. This series marks the beginning of the second half of conference play. “We have a good second half stretch of home games as we start the second round of GNAC play,” said Waddoups. “The conference has proven to be competitive and will continue to challenge us. We are in a good position to make the postseason and look forward to the opportunity to continue to chase the GNAC championship. I am really impressed with the mental toughness of our group as we continue to have new individuals step up an perform each week.”

The Western Oregon Wolves come into Billings having won five of their last six games. In the earlier matchup this season, the Wolves won the first three games against the ‘Jackets, with MSUB managing a late rally in the final game to steal a win away. The GNAC’s best pitching team this season, Western Oregon managed to limit MSUB offensively, with the ‘Jackets only scoring more than two runs in their single win. “Western Oregon is really pitching well this season,” commented Waddoups. “I am excited to play them at home as our guys always love being at Dehler Park. It will be a good matchup for us, and I am optimistic that our bats will continue to be hot and able to compete with them. They play a solid game and will put pressure on us with the short game. As long as we continue to play catch and do the little things, I like our odds.”

BUSO’S BIG SERIES: Senior Dominick Buso has quietly become a major factor in the lineup for the ‘Jackets as the season has gone on. In four games against Central Washington, Buso batted a combined 7-for-14 (.500), and hit two doubles and collected eight RBIs. The senior’s season stats now include a .315 batting average, with one home run and 16 RBIs, and he has a perfect fielding percentage in the outfield.

HOULIHAN HITS STRIDE: Matthew Houlihan continued a streak of great appearances by pitching another solid game for the Yellowjackets. The sophomore went 5 2/3 innings in game two against Central Washington, striking out six and allowing three runs (two earned). Against GNAC opponents this season, Houlihan has a 2.38 ERA, and has struck out 21 batters.

DULICH BREAKS RUNS RECORD: Cooper Dulich has etched himself onto both the GNAC and MSUB record books for the first time in his young career. The freshman scored five runs in game three against Central Washington, MSUB’s 22-15 victory. Dulich now owns the record for most runs in a single game in MSUB history and tied for that record in the history of the GNAC.

FOLTZ CONTINUES HOT HITTING: Junior Hayden Foltz hit a combined 8-for-18 (.444) against Central Washington, while driving in six runs, and scoring six runs for the ‘Jackets. A 4-for-7 game three of the series not only as the third time Foltz has collected four hits in a game, but also tied the MSUB record for most at bats in a single game.

ZIMMER COLLECTS WIN: In the ‘Jackets game four comeback victory, Brooks Zimmer collected the win after throwing two innings and not allowing a hit or walk. It was Zimmer’s first win of the season.

LUTZ FINDS SUCCESS: Justin Lutz appeared in all four games against Central Washington, the first time he has appeared in each game of a series this season. The senior paid off the confidence put in him in a big way, batting a combined 5-for-12 (.417), with two extra base hits and two RBIs in his best series of the season.

AUSMUS IMPRESSES: Keeping with the theme of upperclassman Yellowjackets having big weekends in the lineup, junior infielder PJ Ausmus batted 6-for-13 (.462) across the series against Central Washington. Ausmus also contributed five runs, three RBIs, and played stellar defense for the ‘Jackets.

POWELL’S STANDOUT GAME 3: While every batter who appeared in MSUB’s 22-15 game three victory against Central Washington had a hit, run, and RBI, nobody contributed more RBIs than Mason Powell. In what was a big game for every ‘Jackets hitter, Powell led the pack with four RBIs while batting 4-for-5 with two doubles.

FRAGOMENI SHOWS SKILLS: Featuring for just the fourth time in his career as a Yellowjacket, freshman Logan Fragomeni threw two innings of relief against Central Washington, striking out four Wildcats and allowing no runs to score. It was the first scoreless appearance at the college level for Fragomeni.

‘JACKETS ACTIVE ON THE BASEPATHS: The Yellowjackets had their most impressive series of the season in terms of stolen bases. MSUB managed to collect seven steals on Central Washington, at least one in every game, and was only thrown out once. Dulich led the way with three stolen bags, with James Anderson and Foltz both stealing two bases as well.

Western Oregon University Wolves

2022 Record: 19-12 (10-6 GNAC)

Head Coach: Kellen Walker, 10th season

First Season Series: WOU 3, MSUB 1 (March 4-5 at Monmouth, OR)

Western Oregon University is coming off an extra innings walk-off victory against Division III George Fox University Tuesday. In their last series of conference play, the Wolves earned themselves a 3-1 series win against Saint Martin’s University. The Wolves maintain their rank as the best pitching team in the GNAC, with a 3.69 staff ERA this season, while their pitchers have held opposing hitters to a combined .243 batting average and eight home runs.

On the mound, Parker Johnson is coming off a game in which he threw seven innings, striking out six and allowing one hit to earn the GNAC Pitcher of the Week award. Johnson owns a 2.45 ERA and leads the team with five wins this season, while Alvarez owns the lowest ERA in the entire GNAC (1.86) and has not been charged with the loss in any game he has appeared in this season.

Hitting wise, the Wolves are led by twins Derek and Jacob Maiben, who give WOU a dangerous top of the order. Jacob, who bats leadoff, bats .333 with 21 runs scored and 10 steals, while Derek who hits just behind him has a .339 average with 28 runs, 21 RBIs, and 16 steals this season. That duo is complemented by other batters such as Jackson Holstad (.277 average, 17 RBIs), Anthony Zellner (.262 average, 13 RBIs) and John Stark (team leading three home runs).

The Series: After the first series between these teams this season saw Western Oregon win three of four against MSUB, the ‘Jackets have a record of 35-87 against the Wolves. The ‘Jackets win in the finale of the first series these teams played put an end to an eight-game losing streak against Western Oregon.