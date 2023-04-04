BILLINGS--MSUB baseball is back at home Friday where they'll face Colorado Christian University in a four-game, non-conference series at Dehler Park.

MSUB is looking for their first win after losing five straight, including a road sweep at Central Washington.

The 'Jackets are currently last in the GNAC standings and sit at 11-17 overall in what's been an up and down year. Although, that's nothing new for Montana's only baseball program that usually plays a majority of their first-half games on the road.

"This weekend is huge," junior third baseman Payton Flinn said. "I think we really want to build some momentum, bring the fun and freeness back to the game while we go to the second half. We aren't where we want to be right now, but it can still flip the script at any point of the season. Build some momentum this weekend and go into the second half of the season hot." MSUB has only played in two home series so far and are 4-2 in those games. They have 20 games to go in the regular season, and twelve of them are here in the Magic City. The guys believe in the talent this group has and are ready to flip the switch. "We've been talking, we've had some talks as a team now, with coaches, and we want to try to have more fun, play a little more loose and see what happens," sophomore infielder Zach Blaszak said. "We've had high expectations for this team. We know we're a good group, we know we can get it done, first thirty games we haven't so trying to change the mindset. Roll out the same players, everyone keeps doing their job and see if it brings us some more success."