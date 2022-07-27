BILLINGS, Mont. – Introducing his latest group of signings on Wednesday, Montana State University Billings head baseball coach Derek Waddoups announced eight new players who will join the program for the 2022-23 academic year.

The latest signings join a group of three players who committed early, bringing the total number of recruits for next season to 11.

Cole Bertram

Right-Handed Pitcher

Beaverton, Oregon

Southridge High School/Lower Columbia College

In his two seasons at Lower Columbia College, Bertram made 12 total appearances on the mound with four starts to begin his collegiate career. Last spring, Bertram struck out 19 hitters in 19 2/3 innings pitched, while carrying a 4.12 earned run average across his eight appearances. His top performance came on Feb. 27, 2022, when he stuck out five and walked none while allowing just one hit across five shutout innings in a 7-1 win over Skagit Valley College.

At Southridge High School in Oregon, Bertram was a four-year participant on the baseball team playing dually as a first baseman and pitcher for the Skyhawks.

Coach Waddoups on Bertram: “Cole is a competitor that comes from a quality junior college program. He knows the game and how to pitch. We look forward to the knowledge and competitive edge he will bring to our pitching staff.”

Bertram on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because I wanted a place that would challenge me academically and continue to develop me as a baseball player. I also love the state of Montana and have a lot of family here.”

Parker Bleggi

Infielder

Driggs, Idaho

Teton High School/Treasure Valley Community College

A regular in the lineup at Treasure Valley Community College the last two seasons, Bleggi led the team with 158 at-bats as a sophomore in the spring of 2022 while hitting .268 and driving in 23 runs. That came on the heels of a team-best .330 batting average as a freshman in 2021, when Bleggi played in 27 games and drove in 22 runs while reaching base at a clip of .448. Overall in his first two collegiate seasons, Bleggi hit .298 with a .416 on-base percentage.

During his prep career, Bleggi was a four-year letterwinner at Teton High School. He also participated in wrestling for two seasons and was a running back on the football team for one campaign.

Coach Waddoups on Bleggi: “Parker is a grinder that has shown the ability in college to hit and defend. He is an aggressive tough athlete that will compete to win. We are excited to let him grind and to make us better through his work ethic.”

Bleggi on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because of the winning and family culture that the program is built around, and I know it will be a great place for me to finish my degree and continue my baseball career. The experience and history of the program as well as the coaching staff made MSUB a very easy decision for me. I am excited to get to work and to be pushed on and off the field.”

Brent Bramlet

Right-Handed Pitcher

Meridian, Idaho

Centennial High School/Spokane Falls Community College

Bramlet made his collegiate debut during the 2021 season, when he pitched in nine games out of the bullpen for Spokane Falls Community College. Bramlet struck out 17 while walking just six in his 10 1/3 innings pitched, while holding a 6.10 ERA and leading the team with three saves.

Prior to his collegiate career, Bramlet participated in baseball for four seasons as a pitcher and outfielder at Centennial High School, where he was a four-time academic honoree. He also played football as a safety and was on the school’s snowboard and ski team for four years.

Coach Waddoups on Bramlet: “Over the course of his JUCO career Brent has shown the ability to dominate games on the mound. He has a huge presence with good stuff. It will be fun to watch him compete in the GNAC and to see what role he earns.”

Bramlet on choosing MSUB: “MSUB seemed like the right school for me, because of the environmental science program and the baseball team giving me the opportunity to continue my career.”

Colby Kiesling

First Baseman/Outfielder

Carlsbad, California

Sage Creek High School

Kiesling participated in baseball for four years and earned three letters under head coach Ryan Madsen playing dually as a left fielder and first baseman. The Sage Creek High School home run record holder, Kiesling was a first-team all-league selection and served as team captain for the baseball team. He also competed in basketball for two seasons as a power forward for the Bobcats.

Coach Waddoups on Kiesling: “Colby has a huge upside with his left-handed power bat. We are excited to watch him grow and develop within the program. He has outstanding character and is a grinder. With the ability to play first base and the outfield he will give us the ability to mix and match lineups.”

Kiesling on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because of the coaches, players, and opportunity to thrive at a growing institution. I loved the city as a whole, and all of the people were very respectful and kind.”

Kaden Kirshenbaum

Infielder

Federal Way, Washington

Federal Way High School/Skagit Valley College

Kirshenbaum enters MSUB with sophomore eligibility despite competing for portions of three seasons at Skagit Valley College to begin his collegiate career. A rock in the SVC lineup last spring, Kirshenbaum hit .284 with 21 RBIs and 20 stolen bases while leading the team with 176 at-bats. The first-team all-conference infielder and gold glove winner as a third baseman had eight doubles and a pair of home runs, while committing just seven errors in 116 chances for a solid fielding percentage of .940. He was selected as the SVC male athlete of the year in 2021-22 as well.

During the COVID-impacted 2020 and 2021 seasons, Kirshenbaum saw action in 13 total games over the first two seasons of his collegiate career.

Prior to his success in college, Kirshenbaum was a four-year participant on the baseball team at Federal Way High School. Playing as an infielder and outfielder, he helped the team to an impressive 21-5 record under head coach Arlo Evasick.

Coach Waddoups on Kirshenbaum: “Kaden is a stud defender that can really pick it. He has the ability to play all infield positions at an elite level. His baseball IQ will really help us to continue to build off the good defense that we established last season. He has some pop that will play well in our offensive approach as well. His ability to handle the bat is a plus.”

Kirshenbaum on choosing MSUB: “I had a good feeling about Billings from the start. With its competitive atmosphere, pristine facilities, and beautiful geographical location, it soon became the obvious choice for me.”

Cy Miller

Left-Handed Pitcher

Helena, Montana

Capital High School/Miles Community College

Spending the last two seasons at Miles Community College, Miller was one of the Pioneers’ top options as a left-hander coming out of the bullpen. Most recently during the 2022 campaign, Miller led the team in strikeouts per 9-innings at 14.43, whiffing 62 total hitters in his 38 2/3 innings pitched. Overall in his two seasons at MCC Miller made 30 appearances while tossing 72 innings and striking out 110 batters. The highlight of his collegiate career came on April 3, 2022, when he struck out 12 and walked one in a five-inning no-hitter during the team’s 10-0 blanking of North Dakota State College of Science.

Miller pitched for the Helena Senators during his prep career, where he was an all-state and all-conference selection on the mound. He also earned four letters as a wide receiver on the football team at Capital High School, and participated in basketball for three seasons.

Coach Waddoups on Miller: “Cy is a local Montana product that can really pitch. He has good instincts and feel on the mound. He does a great job controlling the game within the game. He is a good athlete on the mound. We are excited to add him to our program.”

Miller on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because of the winning and family culture that surrounds the program. I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to stay home for three more years to play in my home state along with getting my degree."

Brock Molenda

Utility

Colbert, Washington

Gonzaga Prep High School/Yakima Valley College

In his first collegiate season at Yakima Valley College, Molenda collected 97 at-bats over the course of 30 games in the 2022 spring season. The versatile defensive player posted a slash line of .268/.368/.402, while hitting five doubles, a pair of home runs, and driving in 17. A nearly flawless fielder, Molenda held a .993 fielding percentage with just one error in 134 chances playing primarily as a catcher. He ranked second on the team with seven runners caught stealing in 23 attempts against him, and he was also part of turning three double plays.

At Gonzaga Prep High School, Molenda was selected as the offensive player of the year after hitting .525 his senior year and was an all-state selection at catcher. As a senior he was a first-team all-GSL outfielder, and he won the Dave Machtolf Memorial Award for outstanding leadership.

Coach Waddoups on Molenda: “

Molenda on choosing MSUB: “I was born in Missoula, and spent the first year of my life in Billings. I attended two prospect camps here at MSU Billings and decided that this was one of the places that I wanted to play in the future. After a year at Yakima Valley College, I was ecstatic to receive a call from one of the coaches from MSUB, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to be a Yellowjacket.”

Daniel Naughton

Right-Handed Pitcher/Outfielder

Pendleton, Oregon

Pendleton High School/Gonzaga

Naughton comes to the Yellowjackets after spending four seasons at Gonzaga University, where he was used primarily as a right-handed pitcher. Over the course of his career Naughton made 28 appearances including five starts, while logging 48 innings on the hill. He collected 38 strikeouts and carried a 5.81 earned run average, and earned three wins and a save.

Naughton’s top campaign was his sophomore year in 2021, when he posted a 3.06 ERA over 12 appearances, and struck out 18 hitters in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

Prior to his collegiate career, Naughton was a four-year letterwinner on the baseball team at Pendleton High School. During his time with the Buckaroos, Naughton was a first-team all-state pitcher and was named the Columbia River Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year honors as a senior in 2018. He set the school record for strikeouts with 99 in 56 1/3 innings as a senior, and threw in the 2018 Oregon All-Star Series.

Coach Waddoups on Naughton: “Daniel has electric stuff that can dominate. We are blessed to land him. Coach Matt Hape has done an outstanding job in recruiting this year and has added some high character, self-motivated, quality arms to our pitching staff. Daniel should be one of our top arms as his stuff is electric and he has good pitchability. It will be fun to watch what he can accomplish in a Jacket uniform.”

Naughton on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because I believe the school and coaches are going to give me the best chance to succeed on the field and in the classroom as I pursue my graduate degree and finish out my last year of NCAA baseball eligibility. I also have deep family roots in Montana on both sides of my family and I am looking forward to exploring more of this beautiful state.”