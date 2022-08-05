BILLINGS, Mont. – Join Yellowjacket Athletics as we celebrate the kickoff of the upcoming athletic and academic year with fellow Yellowjacket fans and meet-and-mingle with the Yellowjacket coaches.

Admission includes a delicious barbecue dinner, a short program featuring Yellowjacket Athletic Director Mike Bazemore and admission to that evening’s volleyball game of the 2022 Yellowjacket Invitational, featuring MSUB as they take on the Marauders of the University of Mary.

“Please join us to help kick off the new athletic year,” Director of Yellowjacket Athletics Michael Bazemore said. “We are geared up and very excited to continue to provide a great environment and entertainment for the community.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $5 per person, and the deadline to do so is Wednesday, Aug. 24. Admission is open to the public.

DETAILS

Date : Friday, Aug. 26 th , 2022

: Friday, Aug. 26 , 2022 Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Volleyball game will start at 7 pm)

For further questions, please contact Assistant AD for External Relations Nick Schmidt at 406-657-2253, or via e-mail at nick.schmidt@msubfoundation.com