BILLINGS- MSU-Billings women's basketball comes in at #21 in the latest NCAA Division II Coaches Poll which was released on Tuesday.

You can find the entire poll here.

It's the first time the Yellowjackets have been ranked inside the top-25 this year, and school officials believe it's the first time MSUB has been in the in-season poll in over two decades.

The Jackets did finish ranked #14 after their run in the Elite Eight in the 2017-2018 season in the end of season D-II Coaches Poll.

The Yellowjackets are currently 10-1 after picking up wins over Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Northern last week.

MSUB is also ranked #15 in the DSSIDA poll. That poll can be found here.

MSUB travels to Las Vegas this weekend to play in the Holiday Hoops Classic.