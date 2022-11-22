BILLINGS- MSU-Billings men's basketball is off to a 4-0 start this season, their best start since the 2017-2018 season.

The Yellowjackets were picked to finish third in the GNAC and have a couple more games before they begin the conference slate.

While they are officially 4-0, MSUB has gone 5-1 in six games played so far this year. Those other games included an impressive win over Carroll College, one of the top teams in the NAIA, and an 8-point loss to Montana State, the preseason favorite to win the Big Sky Conference.

Key returners for the Yellowjackets include senior guard Carrington Wiggins and Bilal Shabazz, but it's been four newcomers to the team who have made an instant impact. "Everybody is just buying in right now, we're playing hard defensively, and we are a good group of guys so it's a good team," Wiggins said. "Everybody is just buying in right now, we're playing hard defensively, and we are a good group of guys so it's a good team," Wiggins said. Jalen and Jajuan Tot, brothers who came over from Dawson have bolstered the backcourt. Abdul Bah has provided scoring after transferring from across the street at Rocky, and junior transfer Steven Richardson is second in scoring in his first season with the Yellowjackets.

"I feel like the chemistry we've all bond as one, become one and we know we have all bought into winning games," said Richardson.

Wiggins is a first team all-conference selection, and currently leads MSUB in scoring at nearly 19 points per contest. Still, this year's team has featured a more balanced attack with Richardson and Shabazz also scoring in double figures thus far.

"Everybody can go and sometimes it may not be my night, it can be someone else's night, so I think we are very talented and honestly, we're just going out and playing good basketball, that's all we're looking for," said Wiggins.

The 'Jackets are leaning on their versatility on the court, and said they are focused on playing the best basketball they can, one game at a time.

"Just knowing that all of us are capable of scoring and believing in one another," Richardson said.

MSU-Billings gets a tough test on Wednesday when they travel to take on #10 Black Hills State at 6 PM.