BILLINGS- MSU-Billings men lost to CSU-San Bernardino 63-57 in the first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2012.

The second-seeded Yotes topped the #7 Yellowjackets in two key categories, points off turnovers and fastbreak points. CSU-San Bernardino had 17 points off turnovers compared to just nine for MSUB, and 18 points in transition compared to just three for the 'Jackets.

It was a tough night shooting for MSUB from beyond the arc where they shot just 4-23 from three-point land.

Four Yotes players scored in double figures, led by 14 points and 10 rebounds by Darius Mickens.

Bilal Shabazz caused CSU-San Bernardino fits all day and finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Yellowjackets finish the season 20-10, making it their first 20-win season since 2005-2006.