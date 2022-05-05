BILLINGS- MSU-Billings baseball defeated Central Washington 7-4 on Thursday afternoon at Dehler Park in the first game of their final homestand of the regular season.

The win is crucial for the Yellowjackets, who are looking to solidify their spot in the GNAC postseason tournament. The top-3 teams from the GNAC advance to the tournament.

MSUB is currently tied for St. Martin's for the final spot and owns the tiebreaker with the Saints.

The Yellowjackets will play a second game on Thursday night and a doubleheader at Dehler Park on Senior Day beginning at 4 PM on Friday.

