BILLINGS- With just a few weeks left in the season, MSU-Billings baseball is on the outside looking in as they hope to return to the GNAC Championships.

MSUB is currently last in the conference, but they're just a couple games back of St. Martin's for the third and final spot in the postseason.

It's been an up and down year, and part of that equation could be because the guys boast some serious power at the plate, for better or worse.

"It's like 1-9 at any time can change the game with one swing of the bat," said junior Payton Flynn. "That's what we've done in the past and doing again this year and that's what we hang our hat on. We could still execute better in situations... but 1-9 when you can put a ball out of the yard at any time in the game it's big."

Yellowjackets boast the top two home run hitters in the GNAC in Payton Flynn who leads the league with ten, and Kaden Kirshenbaum who is second with nine this season.



Then, four guys in the GNAC have hit six home runs and two of those are also wearing the Blue and Gold as Mitch Winter and Zach Blaszak are tied for third most in the conference. Hayden Foltz is also inside the top-10 with four jacks this year. "It's awesome. I'm a guy that doesn't weigh a lot, I'm not a power hitter, I got a couple home runs myself. It's just 1-9 in the lineup and we know when we're down we can get it back with one swing, and we're in every ballgame, every at bat so it's really nice to have that power threat 1-9," said sophomore Zach Blaszak. With three series to go in the season, MSUB's power hitting is a key reason why the 'Jackets are confident they can make run down the final stretch.

"It gives us a lot of confidence no matter the situation or score in the game, we know we always have a chance, so we never feel like we're out of the game we always have a shot," sophomore Kaden Kirshenbaum said.

MSUB travels to face St. Martin's in a key four-game series this weekend. The Saints are 9-11 in GNAC play, MSUB is 7-11.