BILLINGS- After playing 24 of 26 games on the road, MSU-Billings baseball is ready for their first homestand of the season at Dehler Park on Friday.

The Yellowjackets return home with a .500 record overall and conference play (13-13, 4-4). That's not bad considering they've been on the road almost the entire way, familiar territory for Montana's lone college baseball team.

"I think we've done a good job playing tough competition on the road. Six out of seven weekends on the road early and the way we look at it is if you can split on the road early and win the series at home you will be in the competition at the end of the year to win the GNAC," said MSUB manager Derek Waddoups.

Spurring the strong start has been the bullpen. Senior Connor Redmond was recently named GNAC Pitcher of the Week after the 'Jackets won their first conference series at St. Martins. Fellow pitcher Dylan Barkley, who is climbing in the MSUB record books, has been conference pitcher of the week three times already this spring.

"I think we are just trying to execute the game plan every week. It's the same thing, staying down in the zone and executing off-speed pitches," said Redmond.

Manager Derek Waddoups is in his third season with the Yellowjackets, and he said this year's group has embraced the next-man up mentality.

"Every day it will be a different guy. The pitching group has shown that, but we've shown it with the position group too and hopefully we can keep that rolling as a group," Waddoups said.

An example has been the strong play of Mason Powell who stepped into a starting role two weeks ago after MSUB suffered an injury and has thrived at third base.

"You look at Mason Powell, he's been on a terror lately. He didn't get opportunities early, then we have an injury with Bodee Wright and all of a sudden Mason is the guy and is in the lineup every day. That's what we talk a lot is we not me and next man-up," Waddoups said.

MSUB is currently third in the GNAC, and they're ready to string together some wins when they return home to Dehler Park on Friday.

Waddoups said, "We love being in Billings number one. Dehler is an awesome, awesome facility and it's our home park. Anytime we get to be there we get excited. The guys love it, it's a beautiful venue."



Redmond added, "I think everyone is excited to play at Dehler obviously the weather is great...being at home everybody gets to sleep in their own bed so it should be good."

Yellowjackets will face the defending conference champions, Northwest Nazarene, in a weekend series beginning with a doubleheader on Friday at 1 PM.