BILLINGS- The MSU Billings softball season recently wrapped up, and with it so did the career of Billings native and softball slugger, Brittanee Fisher.

As expected to softball fans in the Magic City, Fisher said goodbye to MSUB by saying goodbye to another softball.

In her final series with the 'Jackets, Fisher blasted home run #41 in her career, becoming MSUB's all-time career home run hitter.

"Like nothing I've ever felt before. I had a lot of wall scrapers this year, which is something I'm not used to so coming it off the bat, it feels weightless once you see it gone so it was a great way to end my career," Fisher said.

#40 and #41 came on the road against Simon Fraser ended a drought for the power hitter. Fisher said she was feeling the pressure of cementing her name in the record books in the final games of the season.

"I was so relieved after that second home run in the series. It took a lot of pressure off of me. Even after the first one hitting #40 that's not quite as intimidating, knowing regardless of what I do, my name still stands in the record books so it was a huge relief to get it out of the way and have some fun at the plate again."

For nearly a decade, the 2017 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year has been knocking them out of the park in the Magic City. First it was wearing the orange and black at Billings Senior.



With the 'Jackets, her collegiate career was anything but typical. Fisher and her fellow seniors weathered the pandemic, a cancelled season, coaching changes and played their Senior Day at the University of Montana in Missoula due to inclement weather in her hometown.

"There's just been a lot of highs and lows and I think every athlete experiences that at least once in their life. But I wouldn't trade it for the world. This is where I grew up, I did it for the community and the little girls I coach and look up to me so it was just something I've been very honored to be a part of."

Before she goes, Fisher also said she is keeping tabs on her old stomping grounds at Billings Senior as the Broncs have had a strong season at 13-2, and are in pursuit of an elusive state championship.

"I know a lot of those kids, not personally but through playing with their sisters it's been awesome to see them grow and become phenomenal women, phenomenal athletes and do good by the name of the Broncs you know it's been awesome to watch those guys progress."



Fisher is currently job hunting where she hopes to begin her softball coaching career.