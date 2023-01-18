BILLINGS- MSU-Billings men's basketball has made their first appearance in the Division II men's basketball media poll, coming in at #24 in the nation.

They're currently first in the GNAC, and one of the reasons why has been the strong play off the bench of Abdul Bah, who took on SWX's Spencer Martin in a game of 'HORSE.'

Bah talked about the decision to transfer from Rocky Mountain College to MSU-Billings this season, his gym rat mentality, the difference in competition between NAIA and Division II and his experience at junior college previously and his career goals.