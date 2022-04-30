OCATELLO, Idaho — Competing against a stacked field of Division 1 competition, the Montana State University Billings men's and women's track and field team held their own, set new season-bests and had another school record go down with Bradley Graves' 14.80 in the 110-meter-high hurdles on day one of Idaho State University's Bengal Invitational on Friday.



Graves' record breaks a five-year-old mark of 14.98 set by Austin Lindquist at the Battlin' Bears/Yellowjackets Open on April 13, 2017. This marks the second school record to go down in outdoor season and the second men's school record to fall in 2021-22. And, as an added bonus, Graves will get another chance tomorrow to improve on that record: His time was the seventh-fastest of the day to advance to Saturday afternoon's eight-man finals.



"I think today was a huge confidence booster for Brad to run a nice, clean race," MSUB head coach Jonathan Woehl said. "He had a very good practice start and a very good start in the race. I think he does better having people around him to compete against, so I'm excited to see what he will do tomorrow."



In what was arguably the deepest heat of the 110-meter high hurdles in the race, Graves got off to an excellent start out of the blocks and cleared the first two hurdles. The third hurdle provided some difficulties, but his second-half racing abilities kicked in from that point forward. Graves moved from the middle of the pack up to third and held on with his a strong, exaggerated arm drive over the final two hurdles to finish third in his heat.



Tomorrow's 110-meter high hurdle finals are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Earlier this season, the sophomore transfer from Montana State ran a wind-aided 14.65 to win South Dakota Mines' Bauer Open, so Friday's record could be lowered even more.



Yet Graves' day wasn't done. Running in the open 100-meter dash for the first time since his senior year of high school in 2019, Graves ran a lifetime-best 11.35 to place second for the 'Jackets behind William Ullery's 11.27. In the prelims, the sprinters showed out across the board. Madison Thompson ran a collegiate-best 13.10 in the 100-meter dash to lead MSUB, while Sophia Bohl ran collegiate-bests in both the 100- (13.25) and the 200-meter (27.38) dashes — the latter of which was the fastest time of the day for the Yellowjackets. On the men's side, Favor Okere also ran a collegiate-best 11.36 in the final heat of the 100-meter dash, plus Ralston led MSUB in the 200 meters (22.84) and the 400 meters (51.46).



With all the new PRs, Woehl hopes the sprinters can regroup and piece together season-bests in both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relays tomorrow.



"The sprinters who did the best today didn't let the fact that they were running against really good competition get to them," Woehl said. "The goal for tomorrow is to take care of business in the 4x100 and the 4x400 so the sprinters can focus on doing one individual race at Dickinson State next week." Later in the meet, Ase Ackerman and Kailee Stoppel led the way as MSUB's lone representatives in the 1,500-meter run. In the thick of a competitive heat, Stoppel ran a 4:57.57 — the third-fastest 1,500-meter time of her career — whereas Ackerman ran an assertive race in the second-fastest heat of the day. After going through the first lap towards the back of the pack, Ackerman made two aggressive moves over the next two laps to get back into the lead group. Later in the meet, Ase Ackerman and Kailee Stoppel led the way as MSUB's lone representatives in the 1,500-meter run. In the thick of a competitive heat, Stoppel ran a 4:57.57 — the third-fastest 1,500-meter time of her career — whereas Ackerman ran an assertive race in the second-fastest heat of the day. After going through the first lap towards the back of the pack, Ackerman made two aggressive moves over the next two laps to get back into the lead group.

Yet while he threw in a surge to take the lead on the penultimate turn, Montana State's Riley Collins countered with one of his own. Ackerman still finished strong behind Collins and Southern Utah's Isaiah Labra with a 3:57.12 — the 10th fastest time out of 39 runners at the meet.