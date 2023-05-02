PORTLAND, Ore. – The Montana State University Billings softball teams had four players who received all-conference honors Tuesday, highlighted by the selection of Marin Penney to the all-GNAC first team.

The conference awards are selected by the coaches of the seven GNAC softball teams. Penney was a unanimous pick to the all-GNAC first team, becoming the first Yellowjacket picked for the honor since Brittanee Fisher and Allie Hughes in 2021.

Penney was one of the top power threats in the GNAC this season, leading the conference in home runs with 12, and finishing second in slugging percentage at .609. The junior third baseman from Lake Oswego, Oregon batted .278 on the season, finishing with a team high 25 RBIs, four doubles, two triples, and 16 walks. It was Penney’s third all-conference honor after being selected as an honorable mention in 2021 and 2022.

Behind Penney, the Yellowjackets had a pir of players selected to the all-GNAC second team. Freshman Teagan Seeton was selected after a breakout year where she emerged as the Yellowjackets everyday centerfielder. Seeton led MSUB in batting average at .333, finishing eighth overall in the conference. She totaled five home runs and 17 RBIs, starting 45 of the 46 games she appeared in this season. Seaton finished with the 11th most hits in the GNAC with 45, was 14th in on base percentage at .385, and stole six bases on seven attempts, tied for 13th in the conference.

Senior pitcher Alyssa Etheridge was also selected to the second team. The Yellowjackets top arm this season, Etheridge racked up 13 wins and a save, finishing with the second most appearances in the GNAC with 31, as well as starts with 24. Etheridge was among the top of the conference in many pitching categories, finishing with the fourth most strikeouts with 131, the eighth best ERA at 2.91, and the fifth most wins. Etheridge was chosen to the all-GNAC second team for the first time, after earning honorable mention in 2022.

Finally, the Yellowjackets received one honorable mention in Lauren Blaschak. A Billings native, Blaschak led off for the Yellowjackets all season, finishing with a .278 batting average, five home runs, and 22 RBIs. The sophomore led the ‘Jackets in doubles with 11, and her 32 runs were top of the team, and good enough for sixth highest in the GNAC. One of the top speed threats in the conference, Blaschak also stole the sixth most bases with 13. It was the first all-conference honor of Blashak’s MSUB career.