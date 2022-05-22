Former Skyview, MSUB runner Robert Peterson wins Queen Bee Montana Marathon

BILLINGS- In his first marathon, Robert Peterson wowed the crowd at the Queen Bee Montana Marathon, finishing first in 2:36:13.42.

"I feel like I could've ran faster, I hit a bit of a wall at about 21 miles, and then it was hard, there was a head wind the first ten miles which was frustrating but got through it," Peterson said.

Peterson is a graduate of Billings Skyview in 2011, and a former standout runner at MSU-Billings. He said he's trying to work back into competitive running and Sunday was his first marathon.

"Your legs feel like Jell-O," he said afterwards.

Peterson is the most decorated runners in Yellowjackets cross country history, and was inducted into the MSUB Hall of Fame this year. At MSUB, Peterson earned a spot in the NCAA national meet three times. He is the MSUB record holder in the 10k and 8k. He also owns the indoor school records in the miles and 3000 meters and is a four-time conference champion.

"It's always fun getting out there and racing and pushing your body to the limits, it's something I definitely miss doing but having all my support was awesome too," Peterson said surrounded by friends and family.

The marathon was a Boston qualifier and Peterson said he hopes to run in the Boston Marathon next year.

64 runners participated in the marathon portion of the Queen Bee running event.

Peterson was running with a 5:58 pace and finished ahead of Billings native Jake Iverson and Powell, WY native David Holland.

The top female finisher in the marathon was Lauren Zent of Billings followed by Jillian Hust.

The 406 Race Series became the new home of the Montana Marathon and this year and supports YMCA youth programs. It also accepts donations through registration to support the Yellowstone Valley Beekeepers Association.

