PORTLAND, Ore. – Five Montana State University Billings softball players earned All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference awards, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

Seniors Brittanee Fisher and Skyler Jenkins earned spots on the All-GNAC Second Team, while junior pitcher Alyssa Etheridge and sophomore third baseman Marin Penney earned honorable mention distinction. Additionally, junior catcher Maycen O’Neal was named the GNAC Newcomer of the Year, making her the first Yellowjacket to win the award since Meg Harasymczuk did so in 2011.

“We are proud of all of our all-conference selections,” MSUB softball head coach Lisa McKinney said. “Maycen had a strong year behind the plate and as a hitter for us coming up with some clutch hits throughout the season.”

A native of Brigham City, Utah, O’Neal transferred in from Dawson Community College this season and made an immediate impact by starting 34 games at catcher. She batted .240 and was third on the team with 29 hits and 20 RBIs while also hitting five home runs. Defensively, she caught eight runners stealing, which was good for third in the GNAC. Additionally, O’Neal was tied for 13th in the conference with five home runs and was also tied for 13th with 12 two-out RBIs.

MSUB’s second-team all-conference selections went to a pair of seniors who have been regular starters throughout their careers. For Brittanee Fisher, this was her third all-conference distinction; she was a first-team selection in 2021 and an honorable mention selection as a freshman in 2018. This year marked the first GNAC All-Conference award of Skyler Jenkins’ career.

“Brittanee had a great year and met her goal of breaking the record, which was an awesome way to end her career and leave a big mark on our program,” McKinney said. “Skyler stepped up in more ways than one for us by transitioning into the outfield. She was a strong leader out there and became a strong leadoff hitter for us.”

As MSUB’s all-time leader with 41 home runs, senior first baseman Brittanee Fisher capped off one of the most highly decorated careers in program history by leading the team in batting average (.328), hits (38), RBIs (25), home runs (10) and multi-hit games (11). Fisher’s 10 home runs were also tied for fourth in the GNAC, plus she ranks second all-time in the GNAC with her 41 dingers. Defensively, the Billings Senior alumna helped turn a team-high nine double plays and had five assists. Earlier this year, Fisher also earned her first GNAC Player of the Week award for her performance in Minot State’s Bubble Invite.

Playing four different positions in her final season at MSUB, Jenkins split starting catcher duties with O’Neal before filling in the outfield during non-conference play. She made 27 starts in center field, 13 at catcher, three as the designated player – and even one start at second base – while appearing in a team-leading 44 games. Jenkins was tied for second on the team with six home runs – which also ranked 10th in the GNAC – and had her second-career multi-home run game against Saint Martin’s during Senior Week. She also had a season-best 12-game hitting streak throughout April and recorded hits in 15 of her final 16 games.

Junior right-handed pitcher Alyssa Etheridge and sophomore third baseman Marin Penney rounded out MSUB’s award winners by being named honorable mention selections. While this year’s award was the first of Etheridge’s career, this was the second-straight honorable mention selection of Penney’s career.

“Alyssa came in and cut her ERA down from the previous years, which was one of her goals,” McKinney said. “She threw some tremendous outings for us and kept us in several ball games. Marin had a very strong year defensively by throwing out several lead runners. She also came up with some big-time hits – highlighted by her CWU grand slam and her big weekend at SFU.”

One of the steadiest third basemen in the GNAC, Penney started at the hot corner in all 41 games in which she appeared, plus she was second on the team with 21 RBIs and was tied for second with six home runs. Penney hit several memorable home runs during GNAC play – chief among them being her grand slam that capped off MSUB’s eight-run, seventh-inning comeback at Central Washington on March 12. She closed the season on a high note, going 2-for-3 with two home runs in MSUB’s 4-2 win over Simon Fraser on April 23, then hitting her third home run of the SFU series in MSUB’s 8-5 win.

In the circle, Etheridge led MSUB and was eighth in the GNAC with a 3.42 earned run average, struck out 93 batters (sixth in the GNAC) in a team-leading 106.1 innings of work. She also led the Yellowjackets with nine complete games while having a 5-10 record. Throughout the season, Etheridge became MSUB’s ace with several memorable outings, including an eight-strikeout showing against Chico State, a complete-game shutout against Minot State and a career-high 14 strikeouts in MSUB’s 10-inning game at Western Oregon on March 22. She won her second career GNAC Player of the Week award for the aforementioned shutout win against Minot State in the Bubble Invitational.

The Yellowjackets finished with a 13-34 record, including a 6-18 mark in conference play.