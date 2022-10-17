STOCKTON, Mo. – Representing the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon team on Saturday at Stockton State Park, junior Madisan Chavez and sophomore Izzy Sigle competed in the penultimate meet of the 2022 fall season.

Chavez crossed the finish line in a time of 1:16:11, placing 22nd among the field of 28 competitors in the meet. She completed the swim portion in a time of 13:37 minutes, the bike in 37:46 minutes, and the run in 22:24 minutes. “Madisan didn’t have her best swim which unfortunately left her fending for herself on the bike,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Bjerke. “But she fought very hard on the bike to keep relatively close to the next group. She finished with a solid run to put together an all-around decent race for her.”

Siegle also competed on Saturday but did not complete the race. “Izzy swam and biked well considering the injuries that have held her back in training over the last several months,” Bjerke said. “She just missed out on making the final lap, which was the same position she was in last year. I am excited to see what she’s capable of with a healthy off-season of base training.”

Megan Buchanan of Colorado Mesa won the event in a time of 1:03:30, holding off teammate Shannon Feran by nearly a full minute. Colorado Mesa claimed the team title among the three squads competing, with a total score of 117 points.

COMING UP: The Division II national championship meet is set for Nov. 12 at Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Ariz.