BURNABY, B.C. - MSUB's Brittanee Fisher knew from the moment the ball hit her bat, she had slammed home her 41st career home run, setting a new program record.

“I think everyone watching the game knew that ball was gone as soon as it hit the bat,” Fisher said in a MSUB release. “It felt awesome to have a no-doubter after hitting a lot of wall-scrapers this year. I just felt so relieved that I was able to pull through with the main goal I had for the season.”

The fifth year senior for the Yellowjackets immediately flipped her bat, and trotted around the bases to meet a party at home plate with her teammates.

On Sunday in the first game of the doubleheader with Simon Frasier, Fisher slammed the solo shot in the fifth inning of an 8-5 win. MSUB would split the doubleheader and the series with Simon Frasier.

Fisher knocked her 40th career home run on Saturday, tying the school record set by Cameron Cassinelli in 2018.

“The main thing that kept me motivated were some of Cam’s last words to me at the end of my freshman season,” Fisher said. “After she broke the record, she told me I was next. I knew that I had to prove her right.”

A Billings native, Fisher is a former standout softball player at Billings Senior and 2017 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

“This has been the best five years of my life this far, and I would change them for the world,” Fisher said. “Between all the teammates I’ve had to the coaches I’ve played for, it’s been amazing to learn all that I have and grow into who I am today. The main thing I would take away from my time here is to enjoy everything because it goes by so fast, and when it’s over, there are no do-overs. Softball has turned me into a leader, an advocate, and an overall better person, and the voice and courage that it has given me is beyond anything I would have experienced by not playing. I’m so thankful for everything this program has given me and I will carry it with me for the rest of my life.”