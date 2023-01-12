BILLINGS- The MSU-Billings men are the only unbeaten team remaining in the GNAC.

The Yellowjackets outscored St. Martin's 44-25 in the second half on Thursday night to win 72-61, handing the Saints just their second loss of the season and their first in conference play.

Four MSUB players scored in double figures, led by 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals from Carrington Wiggins.

Bilal Shabazz added 17, Steven Richardson had 14 and Jalen Tot had 11 points for the 'Jackets. St. Martin's was led by 17 points from Tyke Thompson.

MSUB dominated points in the paint 24-12 and in fastbreak points 13-3. The Yellowjackets have won five in a row, improved to 7-0 in conference play and have another tough test come to town on Saturday when they take on Western Oregon at 4:15 PM.