BILLINGS- MSUB hammer thrower Grace Jones currently boasts the third best throw in the GNAC this season at 152'9.

It's the best performance of her collegiate career, but not long ago, a health scare put her throwing career in doubt.

This year you will find Grace Jones in the ring beaming with confidence with a big smile on her face. That wasn't always the case in the early years of her throwing career with the Yellowjackets.

"My freshman and sophomore season going into meets I was super shaky, super nervous," Jones said. "I have always put a lot of pressure on myself athletically so this year I've tried to kind of let go and have fun with it and it's working so far."

Assistant track and field coach Nels Flanagan said she's had a big change in her mentality this season.

"Big change from last year. Her confidence, big time it's kind of night and day. Last year she was nervous before and during meets and this year she knows she's a good thrower when she steps into the ring and she owns it," he said.

It's a called a 'meet mentality,' and as that has improved, so has her performance.

"I love going fast and feeling powerful. I love that I feel pretty good at it sometimes, I like when I'm good," said Jones.

But almost exactly a year ago, Jones experienced a health scare. She was hospitalized with blood clots in her lungs, forcing her to stay in bed at home in Helena for over a month, trying to breathe again.

"Honestly I just wanted to be with my team. I was looking at all their posts, seeing them succeed at GNACs and everything and there was nothing I wanted more then to be their cheering them on but yeah so wanted to be here practicing, throwing, enjoying my life."

Flanagan added, "It was tough last year. She is stepping into that leader role for sure and for a big meet like that with great competition and it was unfortunate not having her and I'm happy she's able to come back with a big bounce back and she's back better than ever so I'm glad she's recovered from that she's doing really well."

That brings us back to that meet mentality. After nearly losing it all, Jones remembers how it felt to not compete, not be with her team, and now she's back better than ever.