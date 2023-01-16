PORTLAND, Ore. – MSU-Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors.

The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came to town with both teams yet to drop a GNAC contest. The first half saw SMU edge ahead by eight points but the comeback was on in the second half where MSUB outscored the visitors 44-25 to take the victory with a final score of 72-61. Montana State Billings’ strong defense was backed up by critical shooting from long range as the Yellowjackets shot 40% from beyond the three-point arc in the second frame.

Senior guard Carrington Wiggins led four MSUB players to score in double-digits with 22 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Wiggins shot 7 for 16 from the field, 3 for 8 from three-point range and a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Montana State Billings rounded out the week with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday. Defense proved to be a strength again for the Yellowjackets as they held the Wolves to 37.9% from the field, including a first half where they limited WOU to just eight field goals. They turned that defense into offensive output as well, outscoring the Wolves in fast-break points, 15-6.

Senior guard Abdul Bah led all scorers on Saturday, putting up 18 points along with three rebounds and an assist. He was joined in double-digit scoring by sophomore center Emmanuel Ajanaku,who knocked down 13 points while shooting 6 for 7 from the field to go with five boards. Junior guard Steven Richardson added 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The pair of wins moved MSUB into sole possession of first place in the GNAC standings with an 8-0 conference record (14-4 overall). The Yellowjackets have now won their last six games.

While the offense’s average output ranks ninth in the conference, the team has been buoyed by defensive strength all season and ranks No. 2 in scoring defense, allowing an average of just 65.8 points per game. The Yellowjackets also rank second in the conference in field goal defense at 41.5%.

Head coach Mick Durham pointed to that defensive ability as a key factor in last week’s wins along with stepping up at critical moments.

“Nothing was easy this weekend,” Durham said. “We found ways to make some shots. The defense really stepped up when we needed them to. Our guys have been amazing. It isn’t always going great but they find a different gear to get it going. We start hitting some shots and rebound better and it makes things a little easier on us.”

Montana State Billings will hit the road for its only game of the week against Seattle Pacific on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to keep building this week,” Durham said. “It will be a battle against a great Seattle Pacific team and see where we are at the halfway point of GNAC play.”