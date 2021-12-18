BILLINGS, Mont. - One Montana State University Billings (MSUB) coach has set a new record for the number of games won in the Yellowjacket Athletics' history.

According to MSUB, Kevin Woodin, coach of the Yellowjacket women’s basketball team, led the team to a 72-58 win against the University of Wisconsin Parkside, in turn, leading him to the 281st victory of his 18-year career.

“I’m proud I have been able to coach as long as I have, and I still love it,” said the Libby, Mont., native. “It’s nice to get a win, especially since it was our last game before the break. It is a team game, and all of my wins are because of our players first and foremost. They decide the outcome much more than me. I’m lucky to have coached with all of the staff I have enjoyed working with over the years, and any individual achievement like this needs to be shared with all of the people who played a part in it.”

With 281 wins under his belt, Woodin passed MSUB Hall of Famer Mike Harkins, who won 280 games coaching the Yellowjacket men’s basketball program from 1960-76.

“I’m so happy for him,” senior forward Taryn Shelley commented on Woodin breaking the wins record. “He always wants the best for us on and off the court, and I feel really lucky to be coached by him.”

Woodin ranks third among active Great Northwest Athletic Conference coaches, behind Western Washington University’s Carmen Dolfo (627 wins) and Fraser University’s Bruce Langford (417 wins) MSUB said.

“We are all so lucky to have Kev in our lives,” said associate head coach Alisha Breen, who spent five seasons under Woodin’s guidance from 2013-18. “He is a great coach but an even better person, who puts so much into the program. There is no one more deserving to hold this title, and when people talk about MSUB women’s basketball they will forever tie Coach Woodin’s name to it. I am beyond happy to be part of his 281st win.”

