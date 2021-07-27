MSU Billings introduces Michael Bazemore as school's new athletic director

BILLINGS -- Montana State University Billings hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to introduce the school's new athletic director, Michael Bazemore.

Bazemore was hired as MSUB new athletic director from his previous position at the NCAA office in Indianapolis where he worked as the assistant director of academic and membership affairs. Bazemore returns to MSUB where he spent five years on staff within the Yellowjackets athletic department as he hopes to build consistent success within the schools athletic programs.

"I've always seen MSUB as a school that has reached some levels of success and I've been apart of those when I was on staff previously but it's a matter of us being more consistent with that success. We have to recognize that we must support our student athletes and our programs in order to reach those metrics," says Bazemore.

During his press conference Bazemore referred to himself as a "adopted son of Billings" and continued by saying how happy he is to be back in the Magic City.

" There's been a lot of growth [in Billings] since I left. I'm excited to get reacclimated, to get out in the community as I do see myself as one of the community leaders but in any way I can support in any kind of fashion I plan to do that."