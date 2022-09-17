BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday.

Tucker made the announcement via Twitter.

I’m extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to play football for @MontanaGrizFB! I owe thanks to my family and @BWestFball for supporting me and making me who I am today! Big thanks to @SacksGriz and @KeatonJ_3 for helping me through this process, #GoGriz!! pic.twitter.com/ZbZvDhKcLx — Jaxon Tucker (@Jaxtux23) September 17, 2022

The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.