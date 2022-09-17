Montana football gets commitment from West's Jaxon Tucker
Courtesy Jaxon Tucker via Twitter.

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. 

Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. 

The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall. 

