MISSOULA- Carmen Gfeller scored 34 points as the Lady Griz defeated Montana State 71-57, snapping a seven game skid to their in state rivals.

February 24, 2018 was the last time Montana had defeated Montana State at home.

Montana shot the ball lights out on Saturday night, shooting 50% from the floor. Gfeller was a big part of that, as she was 11-16 from the field, 5-7 from deep on her way to the big 34-point performance. Montana State shot just 33% from the field.

Leia Beattie led Montana State with 13 points, 7 rebounds.

The Lady Griz held just a four-point lead at halftime as each team traded blows. It was midway through the third quarter when Montana took a ten-point lead after a momentum swinging play by Abby Anderson. Anderson blocked a long jumper attempt, then Gfeller gathered and through it up to Anderson who finished the play with a lay-in. At the time, that gave Montana their first double-digit lead and they would never surrender it.

Montana improves to 18-9 overall, 11-7 in conference. Montana State is now 18-11 overall, 13-5 in conference. Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season.