BILLINGS- More than a few heads were turned when Billings native and Montana wide receiver Gabe Sulser announced he was entering the transfer portal, and then transferring to the University of Texas.

A closer look reveals not why, but why not? The former Gatorade Player of the Year graduated in May with a degree in finance, and with two years of eligibility remaining, he takes a shot at the next level to test his skills on a far bigger stage.

"When I got this opportunity, it was a real easy decision for me in terms of taking that leap... This program is every kid's dream, not just Montana, every kid around the country. I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity, happy to be down here and get ready to work," Sulser said.

His career with the Griz was marked by injury, but when healthy Sulser was a dynamic playmaker. The first time he touched the ball as a freshman it resulted in a 53-yard touchdown against Sacramento State. He leaves with 35 career catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns, along with being a punt return and kickoff specialist.

Those injuries curtailed his production. In 2019, Sulser suffered a torn right ACL. He then tore it again a year ago against Eastern Washington, keeping him off the depth chart moving forward.

It wasn't an easy decision to leave Missoula. Sulser's father, Mark, a graduate of Glasgow high school played for the Griz from 1988 to 1991. His mother, Jody, also attended Montana, while sister, Morgan, ran track for the Griz and his brother Ben was a football standout at Montana Western. It's all in the family until now, but Sulser said there's no regrets about his time in Missoula, or the decision to transfer.

"You know it wasn't anything within the program or anything it was just a personal decision that was best for me. You know I wish them all the best. I hope they have a great season and I have a lot of great friends on that team and certainly thankful for all of them, I'm rooting for them every day but I'm certainly happy to be here I think it was the right call."

Sulser does have a connection in Austin. He was recruited out of high school by former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate, now on the staff at Texas. It became an opportunity to good to pass up, and this fall he will test his skills against the likes of Alabama and Oklahoma on the Longhorns schedule. It's not easy making the jump from the FCS, to one of the top premier college programs in the country, but Sulser says the adjustment has gone smooth so far.

"Yeah, you know when I got into the portal, I reached out to them and they were looking to provide some depth at wide receiver so I jumped on the opportunity as soon as I could and it worked out for everybody... I've been surprised to see how comfortable I've been. I was expecting to be overwhelmed but it's been pretty smooth so far. That's a good thing and just looking forward to keep working and get used to every bit of the system and all that good stuff."

Sulser has made headlines in the Treasure State for more than a decade. At the age of 12, he and the Big Sky All-Stars reached the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania where they reached the championship game of the U.S. bracket.

Then in high school he was named the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year for the Senior Broncs, as that team won back-to-back AA state titles. Sulser knows about winning and there's no question, he brings that with him now to the Lone Star state.

"It was so fun the coaching staff, my teammates I got to play with, it was just so much fun we had so much fun. We had so many talented players so I was fortunate and lucky to be a part of that program."

Can he play at college football's highest level? Can he succeed? Those are questions Gabe Sulser hopes to answer over the next two years at Texas. We wish him the best of luck.